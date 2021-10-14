Congress should stop spreading lies: Ministers

Hyderabad

14 October 2021 00:10 IST

TRS Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy and Srinivas Goud said that the Congress should be ashamed of spreading lies on the development of Mahabubnagar district and said what Congress could do in 36 years, the TRS government did more than than in just 7 years.

At a press conference here, they rejected the allegations of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy made at the Nirudyoga Jung Siren held in Mahabubnagar and said the Congress should be ashamed of spreading lies while failing the district during its rule. “The same allegations were made in 2018 elections but people believed in TRS as they enjoyed the fruits of development under the Telangana government,” they said.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said while the Congress took 36 years to complete 6 TMC Jurala Project, the TRS completed 11 TMC Tummila project in six years. “Under Congress rule, just one lakh acres out of the 60 lakh acres had irrigation facilities, and they accuse us of deceiving Telangana,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Agriculture Minister said the Sri Krishna Committee appointed by the Congress itself had said that Mahabubnagar was backward. Now 190 cases are filed against the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project. The case filed by Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy is still in the Supreme Court.

Mr. Srinivas Goud said youngsters are being misled by the Congress, and that the TRS would honour all its commitments made to the youngsters. He asked whether any other government had recruited the way TRS did. Yet, there is a lot to be done for youngsters and the TRS would now concentrate on them since all other sectors are developed. Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju also spoke.