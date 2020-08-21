Congress should focus on alienated govt. land: VHR

Hyderabad

21 August 2020 23:34 IST

Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said that TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy should focus on the Keesara land issue as they were distributed by the Indira Gandhi government to the poor in 1981.

At a press conference here on Friday, he said that it was unfortunate that tahsildar Nagaraju transferred the same to others without the knowledge of the original beneficiaries. Even the High Court had given a stay on this land in 2006 itself, he said. The alienation of land was the result of the State government’s failure to implement land reforms properly, he added.

Mr. Rao suggested that Congress should fight for government land being snatched away from poor people and illegally distributed to ineligible people. He said the link between the tahsildar and Medchal Collector should also be probed.

