Congress seniors take their ‘dissent’ to New Delhi

Hyderabad

13 December 2020 23:26 IST

‘BJP may try to attract neglected senior leaders’

Not satisfied with the four-day-long exercise on selection of new PCC chief, Telangana Congress seniors have shot off a letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and to former president Rahul Gandhi, saying loyalty and seniority should be the criterion in finalising the new president.

The letter, purportedly written to block the chances of A. Revanth Reddy, one of the aspirants, suggested that seniors’ views were of paramount importance or else the party would suffer. Bhongir MP, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and MLAs T. Jayaprakash Reddy, D. Sreedhar Babu, Podem Veeraiah and some other seniors apparently signed the letter.

The letter also found fault with the inclusion of DCC presidents and others when the regular process is to interact with the MPs, MLAs and senior leaders.

These leaders had already met the AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore on Saturday and personally informed him their collective views on the new PCC president selection. If need be they would also travel to New Delhi to make the leadership understand their viewpoint.

A senior leader, speaking to The Hindu, said on condition of anonymity that any choice against their views would not be acceptable to them at any cost.

If at all the party wanted to give it to a leader from the Reddy community the High Command can choose Mr. Komatireddy Venkata Reddy since he was associated with the party from his NSUI days.

Without mentioning any name in the letter the seniors gave enough information leading to the names of Mr. Sreedhar Babu, Bhatti Vikramarka or Madhu Yaskhi as their likely choice apart from Mr. Venkata Reddy. The seniors also indicated that they would prefer to work independently if their choice was not respected.

A senior leader also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would use the emerging situation to its advantage to attract the senior leadership and such a scenario should not be created in Telangana.