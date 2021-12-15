Congress sees brighter side despite its loss in MLC polls

HYDERABAD

15 December 2021 19:37 IST

‘People want this undemocratic govt. to go’

After the humiliating performance in Huzurabad bypoll, Congress has something to cheer about in the elections to the Legislative Council from local bodies constituency despite losing with huge margins in the two districts where it contested.

It has not only retained its votes but was able to garner more than its strength, which is quite an achievement in the given circumstances where the ruling party has been brutal on the opposition ensuring their strength reduced constantly through various methods.

In Khammam district, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka made a huge difference with his commitment securing 242 votes for the Congress candidate though its strength was just 96. Mr. Vikaramarka said the polling reflects the unrest among people’s representatives who voted in favour of the Congress despite the TRS camp politics.

Mr. Vikramarka argued that unrest among the elected representatives is a reflection of growing dissatisfaction on the TRS government as these representatives are closely attached to the general public. “People want change and they want this undemocratic government to go,” he said.

Jagga Reddy’s challenge

In Medak district, TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy had challenged much before the elections that he would resign if the Congress candidate, his wife Nirmala Jagga Reddy, secures less than the Congress strength of 230 votes. In fact, his wife secured 238 votes.

He said retaining our votes itself is a big victory for them and securing more than their strength is the icing on the cake. In fact, Mr. Jagga Reddy was one of the few who pressurised the party to contest despite the poor numerical strength. “We cannot let the TRS win unanimously and we should use this opportunity to expose the TRS failures,” he argued in the Congress top brass meeting that was initially reluctant to put up candidates due to the insufficient strength.

The voters in these elections were municipal councillors, MPTCs and ZPTCs. Though they were not official candidates of the political parties in the elections but were affiliated to political parties. Right from filing nominations to campaigning, the party colours around their necks were evident of their political identity.