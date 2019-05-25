‘Congress scored moral victory’

The Congress fought elections ethically and it is a moral victory for the party to secure nearly 4 lakh votes in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, said party candidate Renuka Chowdhury, who unsuccessfully contested the election from the prestigious seat.

Speaking to newsmen here on Friday, Ms Renuka said the party cadres spearheaded ethical election campaigning in a bold initiative to muster support from people for my candidature in the just concluded elections. This should set the tone for a new direction to promote ethical campaigning in elections, she said.

In reply to a query on the defeat of the Congress party at the national level, the former Union Minister said the need of the hour is introspection at all levels in the party to analyse the reasons for the defeat and strengthen the organisation from the grassroots level.

Despite lacking strong organisational base in Telangana, the BJP bagged four Lok Sabha seats taking the TRS leadership by surprise, she said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should explain as to how this has happened, she said.

Terming the defeat of TRS sitting MP from Nizamabad K Kavitha at the hands of the BJP candidate as unfortunate, she said, I feel sorry for Ms Kavitha as a fellow woman politician, regardless of political affiliations.

Congratulating the TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and two other party leaders who emerged triumphant in the Lok Sabha elections in the State, she said Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has put up a tough fight from Chevella and lost the election narrowly.

Responding to a query, she said, I did not get the expected votes in Madhira segment (represented by the Congress Legislature Party leader M B Vikramarka). The party district leadership should explain the reasons for it, she added.