Congress roadshows target TRS-BJP-MIM combine

State Congress party president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigning in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad

24 November 2020 00:20 IST

All the city development is because of Congress, says Uttam

Highlighting their contribution to the city, Congress leaders made an appeal to the people to defeat the TRS, which they alleged is surviving on falsehood and trying to mislead people yet again in the GHMC elections.

In a series of roadshows held on Monday in support of the party candidates, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and working president A. Revanth Reddy reminded people that all the development that the city had seen over the last few decades was due to Congress efforts.

Mr. Uttam Reddy, who addressed roadside meetings in Bouddha Nagar, Tarnaka and Mettuguda divisions said that major development works like construction of Outer Ring Road, international airport, PVNR Express Highway and Metro Rail were taken up by the Congress governments. He said if Hyderabad has enough drinking water now, it was due to the Krishna and Godavari projects launched by the Congress governments.

Similarly, Hyderabad has emerged as hub of pharmacy industry in the world and destination of IT industry - thus creating jobs for lakhs of youngsters. Public sector undertakings like BHEL, DRDL, HAL and HMT were established by the Congress while the Information Technology Invest Region (ITIR) was sanctioned to Hyderabad when Congress was ruling the country.

TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, former corporator Adaam Uma Devi and Congress candidate Prabha accompanied him.

Meanwhile, Malkajgiri MP was in his elements as he targeted Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao and the BJP for ‘failing’ the city on all fronts. Campaigning in Kapra, Cherlapally, Mallapur and other divisions in Malakjgiri constituency, he said the 100-day plan of KTR had not been implemented even after 1,000 days.

Mr. Reddy also took a jibe at the BJP saying it was trying to fool people raising communal issues while being friendly with the MIM party. Mr. Kishan Reddy despite being a Minister did not bring any funds to the city and with a gameplan all the three parties - TRS, BJP and MIM want to target the Congress, he alleged.