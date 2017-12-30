Congress rejuvenated from a battered past

Battered by defections to the ruling party and some ineffective handling of people’s issues in the Assembly, the main Opposition party, Congress, however, had a lot to cheer about the year that ends in a day.

Rejuvenated cadre with a series of programmes against the Government and internal mechanisms strengthened to reach out to opinion leaders, apart from joining of some strong leaders from the Telugu Desham Party (TDP), certainly gave a new hope to the party.

Success of Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at Sanga Reddy sent a strong signal to the ruling party that Congress can bounce back any time effectively. It was the first reach-out programme after the party lost Telangana elections despite fulfilling the half-a-decade-old aspiration of a separate state. People’s response to criticism of the Government, the police force in particular, at the meeting gave hope to the state leadership.

As Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy feels, Rahul Gandhi’s meeting provided what the doctor prescribed — confidence —, to a party that had been battered by ‘undemocratic’ means adopted by the ruling party to damage the opposition.

Nerella incident

Congress’ best of efforts to highlight the ‘inhuman’ treatment meted out to Dalits in the Nerella incident succeeded to a large extent with former Speaker Meira Kumar herself joining the campaign. The Miyapur ‘land scam’ that shook the Government’s image to some extent was well projected by the Congress though it lost the steam despite having the potential to embarrass the Government.

Perhaps, the biggest political development of the year in Telangana was the entry of TDP Working President A. Revanth Reddy into the Congress with the TPCC president backing it to the hilt although some senior leaders had reservations. The differences in the leadership apart, Revanth Reddy’s entry was a huge booster to the cadre, considering his public speaking skills.

Mr. Reddy used his personal ‘enmity’ with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao to create a craze among Mr. Rao’s haters within the Congress and among the general public. His impact is seen more in the rural and semi-urban areas where he uses the charm of the Telangana dialect to raise people’s issues, particularly targeting the Chief Minister’s family.

Mr. Uttam Reddy was successful in strengthening the internal party mechanisms to highlight the Government’s failure. One of it was effective usage of social media platforms, creating WhatsApp groups down to the the booth level. Social media dominated by the TRS supporters is now being effectively countered by the Congress with innovative content. The party also tapped the OU student leadership with inherent hatred for the Chief Minister.

Young leadership within the party also sees this confidence further growing in the new year as the election comes closer. But they warn that the positive atmosphere will turn fruitful only if the senior leaders bury their personal differences.