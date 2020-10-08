Congress protests outside Home Minister’s house

Hyderabad

Mahmood Ali’s resignation sought over rising atrocities against women in the State

Congress party led by AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar, Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav and NSUI president Venkat Balamoor staged a protest at Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s residence in Banjara Hills demanding his resignation against the ‘rising’ atrocities against women in the State.

Tension prevailed as the Congress leaders and workers tried to barge into the residence but could not as the gates were closed. As they were informed that the Home Minister was not inside, they sat on a dharna in front of the house.

Mr. Sampath Kumar alleged that Telangana was turning into another Uttar Pradesh and the recent rape of a dalit girl in Khammam and the government’s failure to even console her family was an indication of the situation.

Similarly, another girl in Moinabad was killed and a ruling party leader was behind it, he claimed.

It was unfortunate that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with the police officials and claimed Telangana was safe, Mr. Sampath Kumar said. The gathered workers raised slogans against the government and also demanded the resignation of the Home Minister.

The protesting leaders and the cadre were arrested and shifted to Goshamahal police station. The Home Minister called Mr. Sampath and assured that action would be taken against the culprits involved in atrocities against women.