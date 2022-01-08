Congress postpones training programme citing COVID spread

Demands action against TRS and BJP for violating COVID norms

Telangana Congress has postponed the proposed training programme for its leaders in view of the rising cases of COVID. The dates would be announced later.

The party had decided to conduct four days’ training from January 9 to 12 at a private resort to select group of its leaders as part of the AICC training cell programmes. “The party high command has decided to cancel this training programme,” said TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Programmes Implementation Committee chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy.

Much before the Congress took the postponement decision, police denied permission for the programme citing COVID norms issued by the government recently. This attracted severe criticism from party leaders, including AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, who tweeted questioning the ‘bias’ of the police. He said when the ruling TRS and BJP could organise programmes with thousands of people participating why was the police denying permission to the Congress.

At a press conference on Saturday, Mr. Maheshwar Reddy accused the BJP and the TRS for gathering hundreds of people in the name of dharnas and Rythu Bandhu celebrations respectively. “Those in power should be responsible but both the BJP and TRS were least bothered about the COVID spread,” he alleged.

He said police and officials must answer how they were permitting programmes of the ruling party here and the BJP while denying the same to Congress and other groups. He demanded filing of cases and action against the organisers of programmes from both the parties.