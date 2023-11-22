Congress poised for rout in Assembly elections, BRS’ resounding victory certain, says KCR

November 22, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Congress party is poised for a rout in the November 30 Assembly election and the party’s tally may not even cross 20 seats and the BRS is sure to come to power with a thumping majority at the hustings, said BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing an election meeting in Madhira, the 70th Ashirwada Sabha in poll-bound Telangana on Tuesday, Mr Rao said the Congress leaders were enacting dramas to mislead people by making hollow claims. There are a dozen aspirants in Congress party for the Chief Minister post, he ridiculed, terming the claims of the Congress party leaders over winning the elections as nothing but a farce.

This is my 70th election meeting and once I cover the remaining constituencies, the Congress party will be completely wiped out at the hustings, he said.

Telangana has become a role model for the entire country in development and welfare, he claimed, accusing the previous Congress regimes in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh of bringing misery to people and making the poor people poorer.

Over 70% of works on the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) have been completed and the remaining will be completed within seven to eight months. The State’s annual paddy production will further increase from 3 crore tonnes to 4 crore tonnes mark once the SLIP is completed, he said. He further added that the project will ensure availability of surplus water all through the year for irrigation in the old undivided Khammam district and make the district drought-proof.

Speaking at a separate election meeting in Wyra, he said podu land pattas were handed over to 3,650 families for 7,140 acres in the constituency. Dozens of tribal hamlets — thandas and gudems were made gram panchayats in the constituency. He also addressed another election meeting in Dornakal of Mahabubabad district later in the day.

