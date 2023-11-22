HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress poised for rout in Assembly elections, BRS’ resounding victory certain, says KCR

November 22, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KHAMMAM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a public meeting in Khammam on Tuesday.

Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a public meeting in Khammam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress party is poised for a rout in the November 30 Assembly election and the party’s tally may not even cross 20 seats and the BRS is sure to come to power with a thumping majority at the hustings, said BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing an election meeting in Madhira, the 70th Ashirwada Sabha in poll-bound Telangana on Tuesday, Mr Rao said the Congress leaders were enacting dramas to mislead people by making hollow claims. There are a dozen aspirants in Congress party for the Chief Minister post, he ridiculed, terming the claims of the Congress party leaders over winning the elections as nothing but a farce.

This is my 70th election meeting and once I cover the remaining constituencies, the Congress party will be completely wiped out at the hustings, he said.

Telangana has become a role model for the entire country in development and welfare, he claimed, accusing the previous Congress regimes in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh of bringing misery to people and making the poor people poorer.

Over 70% of works on the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) have been completed and the remaining will be completed within seven to eight months. The State’s annual paddy production will further increase from 3 crore tonnes to 4 crore tonnes mark once the SLIP is completed, he said. He further added that the project will ensure availability of surplus water all through the year for irrigation in the old undivided Khammam district and make the district drought-proof.

Speaking at a separate election meeting in Wyra, he said podu land pattas were handed over to 3,650 families for 7,140 acres in the constituency. Dozens of tribal hamlets — thandas and gudems were made gram panchayats in the constituency. He also addressed another election meeting in Dornakal of Mahabubabad district later in the day.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.