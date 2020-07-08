Congress party’s stand on India-China issue assailed

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed the Congress over its criticism of the NDA governments handling of the India-China issue and charged its leadership with having traded its conscience for donations received by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from that country.
Observing that the country bowed its head in respect for the 20 Indian soldiers martyred in clashes with Chinese troops, he said people would teach a lesson to the Congress for raising questions about them.
The Congress, he alleged, had asked whether the jawans had given a fitting reply to the People’s Liberation Army soldiers of China after the June 15 clashes.
Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel,were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15.
Without naming Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Patra alleged that the mother-son traded their conscience by accepting donations for the Foundation. “By having an MoU in 2008, and by taking crores as donations in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, this mother-son duo traded their conscience with China,” he alleged.
“When crisis is being talked about, may I say that C for crisis, C for Congress, C for corona, C for China, C for Confusion, C for Conspiracy, he said, addressing a virtual rally organised by the BJP in Telangana.
