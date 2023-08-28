HamberMenu
Congress party steps up mass outreach programmes in Madhira

Party cadre urged to take message of Rythu Declaration and SC, ST Declaration to all sections of society

August 28, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The main Opposition Congress party stepped up its mass outreach programme in Madhira constituency represented by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to highlight the SC and ST declaration of the Telangana Congress.

The declaration was released by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge at a public meeting held in Chevella of Rangareddy district on Saturday.

The CLP leader interacted with the party cadres and addressed a meeting held in Dendukuru village in Madhira mandal late on Monday evening.

He exhorted the party functionaries to highlight the Rythu Declaration, the SC an ST Declaration among other people-centric programmes of the Congress party among all sections of people.

Earlier in the day, TPCC campaign committee co-convenor and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy met Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka at the latter’s camp office in Madhira, according to the party sources.

Several lower and middle-rung cadres from other parties joined the Congress on the occasion.

