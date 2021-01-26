Congress MPs to raise ‘corruption’ issue in Parliament

Congress leaders celebrate Republic Day at Gandhi Bhavan.

Hyderabad

26 January 2021 23:50 IST

Party will demand CBI inquiry into irrigation projects: Uttam

Telangana Congress MPs would raise the issue of ‘corruption’ and ‘financial irregularities’ committed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the next Parliament session and seek a CBI probe.

On Tuesday, Congress MPs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy had an interaction with senior Congress leaders, including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and MLAs, on the issues to be raised in the forthcoming session of Parliament beginning January 29.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Congress MPs would raise the issue of ‘corruption by CM KCR’ in the name of various projects in Telangana State. He alleged that the TRS regime had indulged in unprecedented corruption which was never witnessed anywhere in the past in independent India. The party would demand CBI inquiry into Mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram and Sitarama projects.

Mr. Reddy also said that Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay accused Mr. KCR of indulging in corruption, but no BJP leader lodged a complaint with the government at the Centre seeking a probe. He asked the BJP leaders to specify as to when they lodged a complaint against Mr. KCR’s corruption.

The TPCC chief also suspected the role of bankers in the corruption in irrigation projects. “How could banks lend huge money for the projects without submission of Detailed Project Reports?” he asked and said that the Congress would seek a detailed probe through CBI and other investigation agencies into these irregularities.

‘Proof of corruption’

Mr. Venkata Reddy said that the Congress MPs would provide evidence of corruption against KCR in Parliament. Further, he said that the evidence would also be given to CBI, along with Home Minister Amit Shah. He alleged that the assets of the Kalvakuntla family had increased manifold since 2014 and they accumulated huge wealth through corruption and commissions.

Sanga Reddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy urged party MPs to highlight the role of a major infrastructure and engineering company in the ‘corruption’ related to the irrigation projects in Telangana and seek a CBI inquiry. He said if the Congress has to come back to power in Telangana, it was necessary that people who aided in corrupt practices of the TRS government should be exposed.

The MLA also said that the extension of Metro Rail to Sangareddy from Miyapur should be raised in Parliament. Thousands of people travel between Sangareddy and Hyderabad and extension of Metro Rail was a necessity.

Other issues that came up for discussion to be raised in Parliament included a bullet train from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Railway Coach Factory at Qazipet, Tribal University and a Steel Plant at Bayyaram, full functioning of the upgraded AIIMS at Bibinagar, injustice done to OBCs in recruitments on faculty posts in English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and declaring Samakka Sarakka Jatara as a national festival.