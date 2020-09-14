Congress MP files PIL plea

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy filed a PIL plea in Telangana High Court on Monday seeking a direction to government to suspend operation of Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules-2020, which was recently issued by State government.

Already, the Forum for Good Governance had filed a PIL petition on the matter. In the fresh PIL plea, the MP requested the court to instruct the government to approve layouts under the freshly issued rules without imposing any penalty.

He requested the court to declare the newly issued Rules as illegal and arbitrary.

Meanwhile, the HC on Monday directed Advocate General B.S. Prasad to secure clarity from the State government on conducting online exams for under-graduate and post-graduate courses. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy heard a batch of PIL pleas on the matter and posted them for hearing today (Tuesday)