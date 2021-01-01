Congress MLA to join BJP

If he resigns, Congress will be left with 5 MLAs

Congress MLA from Munugode Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy reiterated that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but did not specify when or whether he would resign as a MLA or not.

He had made similar statements a few months after the Assembly elections in 2019 that Congress was a dying party and only the Bharatiya Janata Party was the hope. His comments at that time were seen as an expression of agony as he was not made Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. However, after the Congress bounced back in the Lok Sabha elections winning three seats, including his brother Komatireddy Venkata Reddy emerging successful from Bhongir, he retracted, saying he would continue in the Congress.

The sudden announcement that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the near future saying it was the only party that can take on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has not taken anyone by surprise, according to Congress leaders. “How serious he is not known as he would have to forego his Assembly membership if he switches to another party,” a senior party leader remarked. If he resigns Congress would lose another MLA bringing its number to five.

‘No issues’

Mr. Rajgopal Reddy also made it clear that his brother would have no issues with him for changing the party as they were two individuals. His elder brother and Bhongir MP Venkata Reddy has categorically stated several times that he was a staunch Congressman and would continue to be in the party. He is also in the race for the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president to be appointed soon.

On Friday, on the New Year’s Day, he chose the Venkateswara temple premises on Tirumala hill town, and sharpened his statements.

“I was the first one to speak about Bharatiya Janata Party prospects in Telangana, even though I am from the Congress, and it is coming true and I will still stand by it. I have also not attended any programmes of the Congress since. I would join the BJP in future,” he said.