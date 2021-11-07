Congress men visit paddy procurement centres

Senior leaders of the Congress party visited the procurement centres in several districts of Telangana and interacted with the farmers to understand the problems and the confusion created over paddy procurement.

Teams of Congress led by former Minister G. Chinna Reddy, Sambhani Chandrashekhar, Malreddy Ranga Reddy visited procurement centres in Bhongir, Brahmanapalli, Valigonda, Edullaguda and Suryapet in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

TPCC vice president and former Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi visited Bandalingampalli in Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district while another team of MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and Mr. Mallu Ravi visited the centres in Peddur municipality in the same district where the farmers explained to them on the confusion over the procurement.

Several other teams of the Congress also interacted with farmers in all other districts. A report of these teams will be placed before TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and the party will then formulate an action plan to pressurise the government on procurement and address the issues raised by farmers.