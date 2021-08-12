Congress may field a novice and Dalit from Huzurabad

Hyderabad

12 August 2021 23:42 IST

Late Damodar Reddy’s wife, Dalit Christian, being discussed

Announcement of TRS candidate for Huzurabad elections has cleared the picture for the interesting contest ahead and the Congress, which is yet to announce its candidate, wants to play it safe, fielding a novice to the politics.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) likely candidate Eatala Rajender stepping up the pedal, touching every village in his campaign, and the TRS all set to push up its already aggressive campaign with Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting on August 16 to launch the Dalit Bandhu, the Congress is forced to name its candidate soon to make its presence felt.

After its candidate in the last elections Padi Kaushik Reddy switched loyalties to the ruling party, Congress has considered a few names taking the social background into consideration. A new name that has cropped up in the party discussions is Malathi Reddy, wife of late minister Muddasani Damodar Reddy. She is a Dalit Christian and the party is contemplating fielding her if she agrees.

Her choice, the party feels, will please the Dalits and Christians, apart from the Reddy community as Mr. Damodar Reddy was politically a strong man from the community in the Kamalapur constituency, which, after delimitation, has been renamed Huzurabad constituency. He served as a minister in the TDP government and had a strong influence in the area. “This is one option that the party is looking at. We will take the decision at an appropriate time,” a senior leader said.

After his death, his son Muddasani Kashyap Reddy was very active in the Congress politics and was considered a follower of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. It was rumoured that he may get the Congress ticket but the TRS was able to lure him into its fold much before the Congress decided to act.

Former minister and a firebrand once, Konda Surekha may also be asked to contest if there is a need as party leaders feel that she holds considerable sway over a section of voters. She belongs to the Padmashali community, which has sizeable voters in Huzurabad. Considered a firebrand during the Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy’s tenure, Ms. Surekha surprisingly joined the TRS before the 2014 elections and won. However, she fell out with the TRS leadership over allotment of party ticket to her daughter in the 2018 Assembly elections. She unsuccessfully contested on Congress ticket and has since been lying low.

Congress leaders still feel former MP Ponnam Prabhakar was the right choice but he flatly refused the offer, apparently worried that it would be a futile attempt since the contest would be between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Mr. Eatala Rajender, whose resignation necessitated the bypoll. Moreover, party senior leaders understand the ground reality quite well and have been arguing that Huzurabad was never its forte with the party not winning there in the last 20 years.