Congress-led Opposition parties join hands to fight against Central, State govts.

To hold ‘Maha Dharna’ on Sept. 22, make Bharat Bandh a success on Sept. 27

In a rare political unity in recent times, the Opposition parties in Telangana led by the Congress have come together to hold a ‘Maha Dharna’ on September 22 at Indira Park and also work together to make the Bharat Bandh on September 27 a success, to expose the ‘anti-people policies’ of the TRS government and the BJP government at the Centre.

At a meeting conducted at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, the Opposition parties decided to put up a collective fight against the Central and State governments. The meeting was presided by TPCC president Revanth Reddy and was attended by State CPI secretary Chada Venkata Reddy, CPI (M) secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof. M. Kodandaram, CPI-ML secretary S. Ranga Rao, Cheruku Sudhakar (Inti Party) and Govardhan (New Democracy). However, YSR Telangana Party, Jana Sena and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) representatives were not present.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that Opposition parties have decided to launch a series of agitation programmes on issues pertaining to tribal land, land acquisition and Dharani portal. He said that the all-party Maha Dharna on farmers’ issues would be organised at Indira Park on September 22.

He said that committees would be formed at Parliamentary-constituency level to ensure the grand success of the proposed Bharat Bandh on September 27 and prominent leaders would lead the protests at NHs connecting Hyderabad. He added that activists and leaders of all Opposition parties in every constituency would be on the road to register their protest, involving people.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also said that all-party delegations would submit joint representations to District Collectors on September 30 seeking redressal of problems being faced by farmers. On October 5, agitation programmes would be held with regard to Podu land in the 400-km road connecting the corridor. A ‘Podu Rasta Roko’ from Adilabad to Aswaraopet will also be organised. He said that tribal communities were not issued any pattas though they were cultivating forest land stretched across 20 Assembly constituencies for decades.

Mr. Veerabhadram said that the Opposition would continue their struggle till all demands were resolved while Mr. Chada Venkat Reddy said that as many as 19 political parties at the national level have joined hands under the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi to launch a joint agitation on farmers’ issues. Prof. Kodandaram appealed to people to support the Opposition.

The meeting was also attended by TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, senior vice-president Mallu Ravi, and Kisan Congress national vice-president Kodanda Reddy, among others.