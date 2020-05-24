Congress leaders visit ‘encroached’ OU lands

Hyderabad

24 May 2020 23:51 IST

We will make a representation to Governor, says Uttam

Congress leaders led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka visited the land site of Osmania University near the DD colony that has been in controversy with students and the varsity staff accusing private people of occupying it illegally.

The Congress delegation also had former MPs V. Hanumantha Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar and former MLAs A. Sampath Kumar and Challa Vamshichand Reddy, apart from student leaders Manavata Roy and Chanagani Dayakar. Mr. Hanumantha Rao picked up an argument with the police, charging them with supporting those who had occupied the land.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Uttam Reddy warned of serious consequences if even an inch of land belonging to Osmania University was encroached upon by anyone.

He demanded that the State government stop the illegal construction activities by private persons on lands belonging to Osmania University and also demanded a high-level probe into the encroachments and stern action against those involved in the act.

Reminding one of the sacrifices made by the OU students and teachers in the formation of Telangana state, he said it was unfortunate that instead of strengthening the Osmania University further, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had adopted an approach that was causing huge damage. He alleged that KCR had a special grudge against the Osmania University as he had been denied the opportunity to speak on the occasion of centenary celebrations.

He said the Congress would make a representation to the Governor on the issue soon as she was the Chancellor of the varsity and the custodian of its properties.

Mr. Vikramarka saw a conspiracy in “letting” the encroachments go on by the government while opening the private universities. Poor and socially backward students came to the Osmanica University for higher studies and there was a conspiracy to deny them that opportunity, he alleged. Mr. Hanumanth Rao alleged that the BJP was silent on the issue as a retired judge close to its leaders was involved in it.