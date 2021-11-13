Congress leaders summoned to Delhi

HYDERABAD

13 November 2021 22:22 IST

Senior Congress leaders were on Saturday summoned to New Delhi by the party high command to give an explanation on the demoralising defeat in Huzurabad Assembly by-election.

Sources said the meeting in the presence of AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal witnessed sharp exchanges between the leaders. They pointed accusing finger at each other.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka blamed some leaders for blocking the entry of BJP leader Eatala Rajender into the party. At this, Mr. Venugopal expressed anger that Mr. Vikramarka reversed his own stand having opposed Mr. Rajender’s entry initially.

Advertising

Advertising

Telangana Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar was said to have accused former State president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy of shielding his cousin and party candidate in the 2018 Assembly elections P. Kaushik Reddy. It was Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy who paved the way for Mr. Kaushik Reddy’s entry into TRS, sources said.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy sought to know why a replacement for Mr. Kaushik Reddy was not found for the constituency for four months till his exit.

Senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao wanted to know on whose recommendation the Congress candidate Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao was given ticket though he did not make an application.