Congress leaders seek CBI inquiry into Srisailam power plant fire

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy, former MP Mallu Ravi and former MLA Vamshikrishna said on Wednesday that the CID inquiry into the Srisailam power unit fire would not reveal the truth, given the allegations made by the employees, and demanded a CBI inquiry.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, they said that the incident seemed to be a result of corruption and carelessness and people responsible should be held accountable for loss of life and property.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also alleged that employees were not even allowed to conduct a condolence meeting at the TS Genco office to pay respects to their colleagues and they had to conduct it in Amrabad forests. This was done apparently to play down such a major accident. He wanted the CM to ask for a CBI inquiry or else people may doubt his credentials.

The Congress leaders also demanded 500 yards house site for the family members of the deceased employees, job to one of the family members and ex gratia as demanded by the employees.