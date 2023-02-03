HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leaders prevented from entering new secretariat, arrested

The inauguration of the new secretariat was scheduled for February 17, 2023.

February 03, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the new Telangana State Secretariat witnessed a fire accident after combustible materials in the lower floors ignited in the wee hours, in Hyderabad, on February 3, 2023.

A view of the new Telangana State Secretariat witnessed a fire accident after combustible materials in the lower floors ignited in the wee hours, in Hyderabad, on February 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The police have arrested several Congress leaders and shifted them to Goshamahal police station when they tried to visit the newly constructed secretariat where a fire accident took place in the wee hours of February 3, 2023.

A fire broke out at the secretariat in the early hours of the yet to be inaugurate secretariat. Inauguration was scheduled for February 17, 2023.

The Congress leaders led by TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi and former minister Shabbir Ali tried to visit the Secretariat to assess the situation.

However police did not allow them inside the Secretariat despite heated arguments stating that there was no permission to allow anyone inside. They have arrested the Congress leaders and shifted them to Goshamahal police station. Those arrested included Anjan Kumar Yadav, Shabber Ali, Mallu Ravi, Rohin Reddy, Anil Yadav, Malreddy Ramreddy and others.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.