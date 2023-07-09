ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders flay delay in allotment of 2-BHK houses

July 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar and a host of key functionaries of the District Congress Committee (DCC) were allegedly placed under house arrest while they were planning to visit the double bedroom houses at Chintakunta near here on Sunday morning.

According to party sources, the planned visit of the Congress leaders was intended to expose the ‘inordinate delay’ in allotment of double bedroom houses to the eligible poor people.

In a statement, Mr. Prabhakar alleged that a meagre 660 double bedroom housing units were constructed in Karimnagar Assembly constituency in the last nine years as against around 15,000 applications submitted by poor people for a roof over their heads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the constructed units have not been allocated to the beneficiaries, he charged, alleging that the ruling BRS dispensation failed to deliver on its promise of providing double bedroom houses to all eligible homeless people under its 2BHK scheme.

Mr. Prabhakar said, “The Congress will continue to exert pressure on the State government till all the homeless people get double bedroom houses.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US