Congress leaders flay delay in allotment of 2-BHK houses

July 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar and a host of key functionaries of the District Congress Committee (DCC) were allegedly placed under house arrest while they were planning to visit the double bedroom houses at Chintakunta near here on Sunday morning.

According to party sources, the planned visit of the Congress leaders was intended to expose the ‘inordinate delay’ in allotment of double bedroom houses to the eligible poor people.

In a statement, Mr. Prabhakar alleged that a meagre 660 double bedroom housing units were constructed in Karimnagar Assembly constituency in the last nine years as against around 15,000 applications submitted by poor people for a roof over their heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the constructed units have not been allocated to the beneficiaries, he charged, alleging that the ruling BRS dispensation failed to deliver on its promise of providing double bedroom houses to all eligible homeless people under its 2BHK scheme.

Mr. Prabhakar said, “The Congress will continue to exert pressure on the State government till all the homeless people get double bedroom houses.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.