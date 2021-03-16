Congress leaders fault Governor’s joint address

Party leaders demand justice to Bhainsa riot victims

The Congress party has dubbed the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to the joint session of the Telangana Legislature on Monday as full of lies.

Speaking at the Gun Park along with party legislators Komatireddy Rajagopal and D. Anasuya alias Seethakka, Congress Legislature Party Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka sought to know from the government as to how many persons above 57 years of age, as promised by the government before the 2018 elections, had been extended social security (old-age) pensions.

Unemployment dole

He stated that the unemployed youth are eagerly awaiting allocation for unemployment allowance in the coming budget.

Further, he questioned the government as to how many new rations cards were given during the last six years.

Echoing similar views, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy and Ms. Seethakka suggested the government to allow the Opposition members to express their views in the House and demanded that the session be extended for few more days so that discussion on all issues be taken up.

They said the focus of the Governor’s address was to shower praises on the government and demanded justice to Bhainsa riot victims.

Speaker biased: BJP

Expressing his disappointment on the Governor’s address, BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao said the shape of the session had become clear with the lopsided address.

Speaking in the party office, he said he was expecting that the Speaker would act without any bias towards opposition but he was proved wrong as BJP was not invited to the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

He felt that it was the responsibility of both the Speaker and Legislative Affairs Minister on not inviting BJP to the BAC meet.

He pointed out that Jayaprakash Narayan used to be invited for BAC although he was a lone member. He stated that he would register his protest by meeting the Speaker on Tuesday.

Earlier, BJP legislators T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao paid homage to martyrs at the Gun Park before arriving to the Assembly.

Justice for oustees

Speaking they Mr. Rao said he would fight for people’s problems along with his colleague Mr. Raja Singh. He would wage a fight for justice to the people displaced by Mallannasagar reservoir of the Kaleshwaram project as it was Dubbak constituency people who had given him the opportunity to speak up on their behalf.

Congress cadre arrested

Meanwhile, a group of Congress activists from Vemulawada Constituency in Rajanna-Sircilla district were taken into custody by the police outside the Assembly when they were raising slogans seeking to know whereabouts about their TRS legislator Ch. Ramesh.