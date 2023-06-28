Congress leaders decry ‘neglect’ of historic Elgandal fort

June 28, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar has accused the BRS government of neglecting the historic Elgandal fort near Karimnagar and keeping the vibrant tourism potential of the historic site ‘untapped.’

The sound-and-light system, which was inaugurated by then Union Minister of State for Tourism K.Chiranjeevi at the Elgandal fort during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre at a cost of ₹5 crore during 2013-2014, had become defunct due to the apathy of the BRS dispensation, he charged.

Accompanied by several district Congress leaders, Mr.Prabhakar visited the historic fort on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, the former Congress MP demanded that both the State and Central governments take necessary measures to revive the defunct sound and light system at the fort and create the requisite infrastructure for tourism promotion.

He also sought preservation of the historic structure, for posterity sake.