Congress leaders allege police harassment for helping migrants

Former PCC President V. Hanmantha Rao along with senior leaders sat on a day long deeksha at the Gandhi Bhavan alleging harassment by Telangana police for trying to help the migrant workers.

The TPCC president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Sangareddy MLA, T. Jagga Reddy among others offered lime juice to Mr. Hanmantha Rao in the evening to break the fast.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the pain and sufferings of migrant workers were so extreme and intense that they could be compared with the difficulties faced by people who were forced to migrate during partition of India in 1947.

He said people have turned refugees in their own country and they were being disowned and left in the lurch by the BJP and TRS Governments. The unplanned lock down by Prime Minister Narender Modi Government has created a human crisis in the country while the Telangana government too was negligent worsening the situation.

He pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi personally interacted with migrant workers on Delhi roads on Sunday to send a message to entire party cadre that they should help the migrant workers in whatever form they could during this time of crisis.

Following the directions of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders and workers across the Telangana State have been trying to help the migrant workers in every possible manner. However, he said it was strange that cases under serious offences have been booked against Congress leaders.

Mr. Reddy wanted to know why the police was so harsh against Mr. Hanmanth Rao and other Congress leaders involved in helping the people in distress providing food, shelter and transportation. He said Mr. Hanumantha Rao was arrested when he tried to visit Kagazhnagar and Sircilla to help the migrant workers by arranging transport for them. Mr. Hanumantha Rao was a senior leader who had served as Member of Parliament for three terms and this attitude of Telangana Police towards him was deplorable.

He said police officials should not violate the law just to obey the orders of their political bosses. He appealed to the State Police not to create hurdles and obstacles in Congress party's efforts to send back the migrant workers to their native places on humanitarian grounds.