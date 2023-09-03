HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress intensifies efforts to rope in Tummala

TPCC campaign committee co-convenor and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy called on Mr. Nageshwara Rao at his residence here on Saturday

September 03, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at an election campaign at Madhira of Khammam district on December 03, 2018. MP Pongulati Srinivasa Reddy and Paleru TRS candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao are also seen. File

TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at an election campaign at Madhira of Khammam district on December 03, 2018. MP Pongulati Srinivasa Reddy and Paleru TRS candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao are also seen. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Congress intensified its efforts to rope in former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who was sulking over being denied the ruling BRS ticket from the Palair Assembly constituency.

TPCC campaign committee co-convenor and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy called on Mr. Nageshwara Rao at his residence here on Saturday.

Mr. Reddy had invited the former minister to join the Congress to trounce the ruling BRS in the upcoming Assembly elections, party sources said.

The meeting came as surprise among political circles as both the leaders were considered poles apart in the ruling BRS in the last five years.

TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP a Revanth Reddy on Thursday paid a visit to Mr Rao’s house in Hyderabad in an effort to persuade him to join the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections due this year end.

Mr. Nageshwara Rao, however, told the Congress leaders that he would decide his next course of action after consulting his supporters and other well-wishers.

He had already made it clear that he would contest the next Assembly elections, without elaborating further.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.