Congress holds day-long Rythu Deeksha

Hyderabad

10 January 2021 00:26 IST

Slams KCR for his U-turn on farm laws

The TRS government’s sudden silence on opposing the new farm laws of the Central government came under severe criticism from Telangana Congress leaders, who accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of taking a U-turn after his visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leaders, who participated in a day-long Rythu Deeksha at Indira Park, hit out at the TRS and also the BJP government, which they said, was ignoring the farmers’ protests in New Delhi in order to benefit the corporate sector at the cost of farmers. The Rythu Deeksha was organised under the leadership of Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said lakhs of farmers continued their protests for the last 44 days braving the cold in New Delhi but Prime Minister Narender Modi was not considering their demands even on humanitarian grounds.

He slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his U-turn saying the TRS not only supported the farmers' agitation but its ministers, MPs and MLAs, including KCR's son K. T. Rama Rao and daughter MLC K. Kavitha, took part in the Bharat Bandh programme. “However, KCR, as always, decided to sail with the BJP government announcing support to the new farm laws by scrapping the IKP and procurement centres to purchase agriculture produce.”

Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy said the BJP government was not sincere in its approach. He suggested that the Telangana Congress take up a Chalo Delhi programme.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka explained the pro-farmer decisions of the previous Congress governments and said Mr. Modi was hell-bent on negating all of them.

He criticised KCR for scrapping the procurement centres and reminded that government was not a business organisation to talk about profits and losses while buying produce from the farmers. He said the Congress was not directly participating in the protests.“We are extending support through dharnas,” he said.

MLAs Podam Veeraiah and Jagga Reddy, AICC secretary G Chinna Reddy, AICC Kisan Congress vice chairman Kodanda Reddy, former PCC presidents V. Hanumantha Rao and Ponnala Lakshmaiah, and former ministers K. Jana Reddy and J. Geeta Reddy addressed the party programme.