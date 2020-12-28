Congress hits out KCR for his decisions on procurement, MSP

The Congress has criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing that the State government would not indulge in procurement of the agricultural produce with minimum support price from the next season.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Monday that instead of protecting the farmers from exploitation by traders, the State government is planning to escape the responsibility by stating that procurement centres would not be opened from the next season. He stated that the Congress would strongly oppose the move and would take up a struggle until justice is done to farmers.

Mr. Reddy further said opening procurement centres in villages was not new concept, he said it was during the previous Congress Government the procurement was taken up with the help of Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) groups.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy sought to know whether ₹7,500 crore, a spend for farmers, loss incurred by the TRS government with procurement of crops during the last seven years would be weighed in terms of profit and loss. He criticised the Chief Minister who had supported the bandh against the new farms laws and taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during GHMC elections was seen supporting the new farm laws now with his decision on discontinuing procurement of agricultural produce. Congress Legislature Party Leader M. Bhatta Vikramarka, Kisan Congress leader M. Kodanda Reddy, former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, senior leaders Mallu Ravi, T. Jayaprakash Reddy and others, who spoke in Hyderabad and at other places, demanded that the Chief Minister seek an apology from the farming community for deceiving them.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had initially supported the farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws but had starting supporting the laws now by stating that providing support price and opening procurement centres is not possible and suggesting the farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country since there are no barriers now.

They also faulted Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for not visiting the agitating farmers during his recent Delhi visit and sought to know whether he had reached at a tacit understanding with BJP. They termed Mr. Rao’s actions as Tuglaq acts citing his decision to go back on implementation of new registration system and now on regulated farming.