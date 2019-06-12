Congress hits out at defected MLAs

AICC Secretary Ch. Vamshichand Reddy hit back at the criticism over Congress leadership by the defected Congress MLAs and reminded them that the same leadership gave them B forms to contest in the elections on party ticket.

“How come they lost faith in the leadership after getting elected on the Congress ticket?” he asked at a press conference and demanded them to seek fresh mandate. He said their leaving the party was nothing less than ‘political prostitution’ and asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as to how he could promote such practices. Reacting to MLAs’ contention that the Congress was rejected by the people which was why it lost elections, he reminded that even CM’s daughter K. Kavita lost the elections recently. He added that victory and defeat were part of politics.

Mr. Reddy ridiculed the MLAs’ claim that people had accepted their defections going by the results of the local body polls, and asked why they were not talking of TRS losing seven MP seats. He said the Chief Minister had termed defections ‘political prostitution’ when his party MLAs left him, but he was now encouraging the same. “He should respond on the issue,” he said.