Congress has a right over Telangana, not KCR: Revanth

TPCC working president, A. Revanth Reddy questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao if he is claiming rights over Telangana with an unfinished and “corruption-ridden” Kaleshwaram project then what about Congress that built Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam and all other irrigation projects?

Congress is responsible for all the irrigation projects in Telangana and also several projects that have been deliberately shelved by Mr. Rao to bring in Kaleshwaram project that is bound to be a burden on Telangana, he said.

The Congress Member of Parliament was speaking at a public meeting at Kalwakurthy on Wednesday. He said it was the Congress that built Nagarjunasagar with 405 TMC and Srisailam with 216 TMC capacity apart from Jurala, SRSP, Rajeevsagar, Indirasagar and also started the Pranahita-Chevella.

All that Mr. Rao did was to shelve the ongoing projects to start Kaleshwaram for monetary considerations, Mr. Reddy alleged and claimed he is now afraid of the same corruption in Kaleshwaram project. “Is this not the reason why you have become silent after making a hue and cry on BJP's rule and falling completely silent after meeeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he asked.

The Malkajgiri MP also targeted Modi government on the new farm laws stating they are not just against the farmers but also to favour a few individuals. He took strong objection to Mr. Modi's efforts to tarnish the image of protesting farmers branding them as separatists and questioning their patriotism.

“Mr. Modi cannot teach patriotism to the people of Punjab and Haryana who send their children into defence forces to serve the nation,” he said referring the government targeting farmers and their families.

The Congress leader, who is on a padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad covering 130 kms., said the government doesn't want to answer the common man's concern over the rising food prices and constant fuel hikes. Mr. Modi is good at diverting attention from his failures under the garb of nationalism and patriotism as if they never existed. This has been the standard practice of the BJP government to cover up its failures, he said.