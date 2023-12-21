Congress govt. poised to take industries, IT to new heights, says Uttam Kumar

December 21, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said the Congress government is poised to take industries, information technology and related sectors to unprecedented levels in the State.

The Minister, who delivered the inaugural address at the Hyderabad business seminar organised by industry body CII and American Telugu Association (ATA) said this, outlining the government’s vision for growth of industries, innovation and IT as well as highlighting the legacy left behind by the previous Congress government (2004-2014 of united Andhra Pradesh) in the form of global infrastructure. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), 160-km-long Outer Ring Road, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway Corridor and other infrastructure projects executed by the then Congress government laid foundation for emergence of Hyderabad as a global city, he said.

The present government in the State, which came to power earlier this month, has plans to promote industries and IT sector in tier-2 and tier-3 cities by developing new infrastructure and strengthening the existing structures. The focus will not only be on Hyderabad but also to ensure equitable development across Telangana. Mr. Reddy also emphasised importance of building a robust foundation for talent acquisition by encouraging higher education. He expressed confidence that the new Congress government would propel Hyderabad and Telangana to unparalleled growth, a release from the Minister’s office said.

Reaffirming the commitment to drive Telangana’s economic landscape to new heights, he said with its favourable climate, conducive atmosphere and talent pool Hyderabad remains an ideal destination for global investors. The potential to boost investments and stimulate economic growth was enormous, he said, asserting the government’s resolve to attract investments, boost infrastructure and generate employment opportunities on a massive scale.

In a release, CII said Mr. Reddy reassured investors the newly elected government’s commitment of being pro-industry, creating a fertile ground for business growth. Highlighting the diverse investment opportunities within the city, from IT to biotechnology, he pledged the government’s unwavering support and cooperation for businesses looking to establish themselves in this dynamic hub.

US Consul General Jennifer Larson, CII Telangana chairman C.Shekar Reddy and ATA president Jayanth Challa spoke.