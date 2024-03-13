GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress govt. is striving to build a robust healthcare system in Telangana, says Industries Minister

Foundation stone laid for a new building at Ramagundam Government General Hospital; govt.-owned SCCL sanctions ₹142 crore for its construction

March 13, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress government is focussed on building a robust healthcare system in the State by creating a digital health profile of the people of Telangana, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said.

“Our endeavour is to ensure corporate-level healthcare services to the people free of cost across the State,” the Minister said after laying the foundation stone for a new building on the premises of the Ramagundam Government General Hospital at Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

Government-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has sanctioned ₹142 crore for the construction of the new building, which will have 355 additional beds, official sources said.

Addressing the gathering at the foundation stone-laying function, the Minister said that the government has also sanctioned a nursing college attached to the Ramagundam Government Medical College and General Hospital.

“Top priority will be given to education, health and all other vital sectors in the State,” he said, noting that the health insurance coverage under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme was increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh by the Congress government on December 9, 2023.

Around 2,000 persons have availed the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme in Peddapalli district since then.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said the government medical colleges in the State would be equipped with all modern facilities on a par with AIIMS and other reputed institutes of medical science in the country.

The Minister said plans were on the anvil to set up an MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) park in Ramagundam industrial area to promote MSMEs with the support of SCCL, NTPC and RFCL.

Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur and Peddapalli Collector Muzammil Khan spoke.

