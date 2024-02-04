Congress government in Telangana following footsteps of previous BRS regime, says BJP leader Tarun Chugh

February 04, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is following the footsteps of the previous BRS government which ‘ruined’ Telangana.

Mr. Chugh addressed the BJP cadre at the Parliament Pravas Yojana meeting held here on Sunday evening.

Later, speaking to the media he accused the persons at the helm in the government of focusing on funding the expenses of the Congress party high command at the cost of public money.

Listing out the BJP-led Central government’s development and welfare initiatives in the last nine-and-a-half years, he said: “The victory of the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections is certain.”

He called upon the party cadre to campaign vigorously to highlight the party’s slogans — “Viksit Bharat” and “Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar.”

