GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress government in Telangana following footsteps of previous BRS regime, says BJP leader Tarun Chugh

The government is focusing on funding the expenses of the Congress high command, says BJP national general secretary

February 04, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is following the footsteps of the previous BRS government which ‘ruined’ Telangana.

Mr. Chugh addressed the BJP cadre at the Parliament Pravas Yojana meeting held here on Sunday evening.

Later, speaking to the media he accused the persons at the helm in the government of focusing on funding the expenses of the Congress party high command at the cost of public money.

Listing out the BJP-led Central government’s development and welfare initiatives in the last nine-and-a-half years, he said: “The victory of the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections is certain.”

He called upon the party cadre to campaign vigorously to highlight the party’s slogans — “Viksit Bharat” and “Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.