Hyderabad

Congress for more choice of questions

Writes letter to Governor Tamilisai

The Telangana Congress has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to waive the normal requirement of attendance for degree and PG college students and prepare question papers based more on the syllabus covered before the lockdown and less on syllabus covered through online classes.

In a letter to the Governor, chairman of TPCC Task Force on COVID Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that rural students, who face connectivity issues during lockdown, should not be in a disadvantageous position and any evaluation system should ensure they don’t lose out. The letter was signed by former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarasimha, TPCC vice president and Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu and senior leaders A. Shyam Mohan and G. Niranjan. The Congress leaders urged that care should be taken to give choice of answering any 50% of questions to ensure more parity. These measures will help students who missed online classes in the immediate context of appearing for exams. A special drive should be undertaken to reach out the course material, lectures to candidates appearing for the final semester examinations both at UG and PG level.

Mr. Reddy added that the party had held talks and conferences with eminent people in the education field, including former Union Minister for HRD Pallam Raju, former vice-chancellors, educationists, psychologists and other experts to elicit their views on strategies required in the wake of the pandemic. These suggestions were based on those interactions.

The experience of online classes revealed that attendance was 50-60% in private and aided colleges and 20 to 30% in government colleges that was mainly due to poor connectivity in rural areas.

