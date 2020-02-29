Congress discusses farmers issues

Hyderabad

29 February 2020 20:49 IST

‘Only those ryots with less than three acres given Rythu Bandhu benefit’

The Telangana unit of the Congress has accused the government of being selective in disbursal of Rythy Bandhu scheme benefits while Mission Kakatiya has remained on paper.

The party held a meeting of all the MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders on Saturday to discuss issues related to farmers ahead of the Budget session in March and charged the government with making tall claims and doing little. The meeting was presided over by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Later, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, and Kisan Congress national vice-president M. Kodanda Reddy spoke to the reporters and said the party would support any move in favour of farmers.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy said even after one year of the TRS government, there had been no clarity on the farm loan waiver promised during the elections. Moreover, all the farmers were not receiving Rythu Bandhu money and it was understood that farmers with less than three acres only were being given the money. It should be extended to all as promised, he said.

Mr. Reddy claimed that over 60,000 farmers had died after formation of Telangana but the government had failed to come to the rescue of their families. Rythu Bheema was also not being implemented properly.

The Congress MLC said the party would not oppose any bill related to farmers and extend its full support but wanted the government to waive farmers’ loans immediately as promised.

Mr. Reddy also demanded that all the redgram available with farmers be procured immediately and farmers should not be left in the lurch. He criticised Nizamabad MP D. Arvind, saying he had promised Turmeric Board but got a regional branch of the Spices Board. “Our MPs will fight in Parliament for an exclusive Turmeric Board”.

Alleging that the State government had failed to allot land to SCs and STs, the Sangareddy MLA said whatever distribution of land to these sections had been done was by previous Congress governments.

He said the Mission Kakatiya programme was a success only on paper. In fact, desiltation of lakes had been taken up by the N. Kirankumar Reddy government but was stopped due to the State bifurcation.

Mr. Kodanda Reddy demanded that the new Municipal Act be introduced in the Budget session only and assured that the Congress would extend its support.