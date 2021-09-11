Congress demands transfer of poll officials in Huzurabad

Hyderabad

11 September 2021 20:12 IST

Telangana Congress has demanded transfer of Karimnagar district Collector and the District Election Officer before the Huzurabad polls as several irregularities were found in the First Level Checking of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that started on September 8.

At a press conference here, G. Niranjan, senior vice president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, and P. Rajesh Kumar, member of the TPCC Election Coordination Committee, said that a complaint was made in this regard to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and District Collector but their response was vague and misleading.

He said a representation was sent to the Chief Election Commissioner of India with a request for action against erring officials. The representation also brought to the notice of the EC the prevailing situation in Huzurabad and questioned how the same district administration involved in creating favourable atmosphere for ruling TRS by implementing various schemes with thousands of crores can conduct free and fair elections.

The EC was requested to effect immediate transfer of EVM nodal officer and the District Collector prior to the issue of election notification. The letter also wanted fresh conduct of FLC in the presence of ECI officials.