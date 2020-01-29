Congress demands SEC’s resignation

The Congress has demanded the resignation of State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy, accusing him of violating the norms and working in favour of the ruling party during the municipal polls.

At a press meet, Niranjan, official spokesperson, said that the SEC failed miserably in conduct of free and fair elections. In every step, favouritism of the SEC towards the ruling TRS was seen, he alleged.

He said when the party sought details of the ex-officio members for the election of chairpersons, the SEC behaved rudely and irresponsibly without giving information. He alleged that the Municipal Administration Director sent the information to all political parties setting the deadline for registration as ex-officio members by MPs and MLCs as January 25 midnight. She did not even agree when Congress requested the deadline to be extended till the morning but the TRS member was allowed to register on January 28 in Neredcherla municipality, he alleged

Even the Election Commission of India treated Congress with respect whenever it represented on issues but the SEC treated all the political parties, except TRS, shabbily, he alleged. He did not even take cognizance of even the media reports of money distribution by the TRS and did not even respond when they were brought to his notice.

“When we wanted to meet the SEC to lodge our complaints, he did not even meets us,” Mr. Niranjan claimed.