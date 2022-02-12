Congress demands removal of Assam CM for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi

hyderabad

12 February 2022 22:42 IST

Warns BJP leaders to keep a check on their tongues

Telangana Congress leaders have demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre remove Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the post immediately for his unsavoury remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka in a statement here said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately react and apologise to the Gandhi family. “Is this what Hindu culture tells us and is this what the BJP supports.?” he asked and said it was a shame that the nation was being led by such uncouth people. Sangareddy MLA and TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy asked if similar questions were asked about the Prime Minister or other BJP leaders how would they react? But Congress never believes in such abusive politics and it was a shame that the BJP leadership was silent on Mr. Biswa Sarma.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said the quality of Mr. Biswa Sarma and his upbringing reflects in making personal remarks against Mr. Rahul Gandhi, whose father and grandmother sacrificed their lives for the nation. Jawaharlal Nehru spent 16 years in jail during the freedom struggle while Indira Gandhi too participated in the freedom movement, the value of which would never be understood by the BJP leaders who were never part of India’s freedom movement or its growth story.

Mr. Reddy warned that if this attitude continues the Congress will give a fitting reply to such elements in the future.

In a separate press conference, TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi and spokesperson Addanki Dayakar said people were shocked with such cultureless statements of the Assam Chief Minister and some BJP leaders trying to defend the remarks.

The Youth Congress workers, meanwhile, held protests condemning the remarks and said the country was witnessing such cheap elements leading a state as a Chief Minister during the 75 years of celebrations of the Indian Independence. The BJP leaders stooped so low that they need to be taught a lesson, Telangana Youth Congress chief Shivsena Reddy said.