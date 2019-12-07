Congress delegation petitions Governor

A delegation of the Telangana Congress met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and complained to her about the unabated sale of liquor in Telangana, which according to them, is the reason for the rising crimes against women.

The delegation led by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka submitted a memorandum alleging that the government is unresponsive to the crimes while it focussed on increasing revenues from liquor sale.

The delegation recalled the series of rape cases in the recent times in Telangana, including Disha’s case, and two others in Warangal and Asifabad and the Hajipur incident where several girls, including infants, were raped and killed. The reaction and action from the government was poor in most cases and that resulted in the sensational Disha case, they argued.

The police has also failed to control crime as it was more interested in serving the interests of the TRS functionaries rather than serving the people, the memorandum alleged.

The State excise policy is responsible for the spiralling crimes, it said, revealing that the revenue from liquor sale jumped by ₹ 10,000 crores in just three years. In 2015, the income was ₹ 11,942 crores while it was ₹ 20,005 crores in 2018, it said.

Moreover, the recent excise policy has decreased the population from 50,000 to 5,000 for each liquor shop thus paving way for more shops even in residential areas. This is nothing but forcing people to consume more liquor eyeing to increase the revenue.

The memorandum alleged that permit rooms attached to every liquor shop were functioning from morning to late night while belt shops were illegally permitted in villages with an aim to increase consumption.

The Congress leaders urged the Governor to direct the government to take corrective measures to control liquor sale and also ask the police to discharge their duties as per the law.