Congress delegation meets DGP

Party lodges protest against police “high-handedness”

A delegation of the Congress party led by Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu and TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav represented to DGP M. Mahender Reddy urging him to take action against the policemen who were responsible for the injuries caused to the NSUI president Venkat Balmoor.

Mr. Balmoor suffered fractures on his rib when the police tried to stop the Congress workers from proceeding to Ambedkar statue from Indira Park where they held a dharna against the hacking of phones of opposition party leaders in the country.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said the police enthusiastic behaviour in manhandling the Congress leaders and workers is unacceptable, and that brutality has become a habit of sorts for a section of the police trying to impress the TRS leadership rather than doing their duty. “Protest is a democratic right but policemen are resorting to high-handedness while dealing with the Congress party activists,” he alleged.

He said the way Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was stopped by the police while he was on his way to attend an official programme is highly regrettable. He said stringent action should be taken against the police involved and cases booked against him should be withdrawn immediately.