Congress charge sheets TRS govt. on KCR’s turf

KCR cheated Sonia Gandhi: Kharge

Flashing mobiles shined brightly filling the dark evening with not just the light but also the hopes for a new path for the Telangana Congress party as its Dalit Girijana Dandora attracted large numbers in the TRS stronghold of Gajwel, represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who was the chief guest, asked the gathering to light up their mobiles so that the glow reaches the State and Central governments that he said were “living in darkness and blinded by arrogance”. The crowd responded instantly and so did the leaders on the dais on Friday.

In a new change, Mr. Kharge also let out the “Jai Telangana” slogan along with Congress’ Jai Hind and Jai Congress slogans at the end of the speech. The powerful “Jai Telangana” slogan that filled in new energy during the movement days was somehow not part of the party after State formation.

Mr. Kharge, who released the ‘chargesheet’ on ‘failures’ and ‘unfulfilled promises’ of the TRS government, said that KCR ‘cheated’ Sonia Gandhi after meeting her along with his family to thank her. He recalled the role of Congress right from the Independence struggle days to building modern and powerful India. “But, unfortunately the present rulers were shamelessly deriding the party’s contribution,” he said.

Seeking Medak support

Seeking the support of Medak district, TPCC president Revanth Reddy recalled how Medak had elected the late Indira Gandhi creating a new phase in Indian politics and sought similar support for Sonia Gandhi in the next elections. “Give 10 seats of Medak to Congress to repay Sonia Gandhi for keeping her promise,” he asked.

Targeting KCR, he said that giving fine rice, fishlings, sheep and goats to the downtrodden was not development. “People want treatment in good hospitals and send their children to schools where your grandson is studying. You can’t insult their aspirations,” he said recalling why Congress introduced Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement schemes.

Mr. Reddy said the TRS government owed ₹1 lakh crore to SCs and STs denying them money allocated under the SC ST sub plan and diverting the funds. He also appealed to women to think how their family life was ruined due to the increase in liquor sale. The TRS government is earning ₹36,000 crore from liquor up from ₹10,000 crore in 2014.

Calling for the ‘third phase’ of Telangana agitation, he said the 1969 movement introduced the fighting spirit to the world and 2009 movement showed aspiration for a geographical Telangana. “The third phase is to oust the TRS government from the clutches of family rule. Give me the remaining 19 months for the Congress,” he said.

Former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarasimha read out the charges in the chargesheet. TPCC working president J. Geetha Reddy presided. Those who spoke included Bhatti Vikramarka, V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Seethakka, D. Sridhar Babu, Narsa Reddy, Mohd. Azharuddin, T. Rammohan Reddy, Nirmala Jagga Reddy, Addanki Dayakar, Ramulu Naik, Bellaih Naik, Preetham, Feroz Khan and others spoke.