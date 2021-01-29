Congress challenges KTR for a debate on jobs

Telangana Congress has challenged Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to prove his claims of recruitment of 1.35 lakh people by the TRS government and asked him to come for a debate on the issue.
AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar said at a press conference here on Friday that government should provide details of all the 1.35 lakh jobs it provided if it was sincere. “This is yet another ploy to mislead youngsters ahead of the Graduate MLC elections,” he claimed.
On KTR’s announcement that the government was ready to declare unemployment allowance of ₹3,016 as promised, Mr. Sampath Kumar said, “This is to keep the youngsters in good spirits but will never be a reality as the TRS lacks sincerity.”
“If you are sincere, apologise to the unemployed first and release the amount for the last 26 months since the scheme was promised in 2018 Assembly elections,” he said.
In a separate press conference, TPCC spokesperson Medipally Satyam ridiculed KTR’s claim that TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy should be grateful to KCR for his position. He said, in fact, KCR and his entire family should be grateful to the Congress and Sonia Gandhi for their very existence in Telangana.
He said that KTR should stop ‘dramas’ on unemployment allowance and jobs and sincerely work to fulfil the promise made to garner votes of youngsters in 2014 and 2018 elections.
