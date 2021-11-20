Congress candle rally for farmers who lost their lives

Revanth demands compensation for 700 ryots; wants KCR to buy entire paddy

Telangana Congress leaders held a candle rally from People’s Plaza to Indira Gandhi statue on Tank Bund on Saturday to pay homage to farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the three farm laws.

The candle rally was attended by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, MLA Seethakka, senior leaders Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Geetha Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, G. Chinna Reddy, and Sunita Rao, among others. They raised slogans against the BJP and TRS government, which they said was equally responsible for the deaths given their support to the farm laws.

Mr. Revanth Reddy held the BJP government responsible for the deaths and sought financial assistance to over 700 farmers who died since the agitation started.

He ridiculed the TRS for claiming that the farm laws were repealed after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao staged a dharna and asked that if KCR was so powerful he should ensure that the Central government procured the entire paddy.

“KCR’s sincerity is exposed when he failed to pass a resolution against the farm bills in the Assembly despite the Congress demanding it. After supporting PM Narendra Modi in all the Bills over the last 7 years, KCR is now enacting a drama of Opposition,” he alleged.

Mr. Revanth Reddy demanded the Chief Minister to procure the entire paddy this season, as promised, rather than trying to divert the issue by raking up the procurement of next season. “Lakhs of tonnes of paddy are lying in market yards and threshing yards of farmers. Congress will ensure that KCR procures this,” he said warning farmers to be cautious.