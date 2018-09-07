Congress calls for tie-up to defeat KCR

more-in

The Telangana Congress is making all-out efforts to stitch an alliance for defeating what it calls an ‘undemocratic and corrupt’ government and a committee of senior leaders has been formed to chalk out the strategy.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, said party senior leaders, including K. Jana Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Mohammed Ali Shabbir and himself, would be in the committee to explore the possibility of having political alliance.

It would conduct preliminary discussions with political parties and the proposals would be discussed at the party forum.

‘Dictatorial rule’

Speaking to reporters, he described the next elections as a “Dharma Yuddham” (holy war) which the Congress, along with other parties, NGOs and people’s organisations, would wage against the ‘autocratic, arrogant and dictatorial’ rule of KCR and his family members.

He said the next elections would be between “KCR family Vs People of Telangana” and appealed to all political parties, including TDP, civil society, employees’ unions, women’s organisations, and students’ groups to join the fight. Mr. Reddy said there was a huge rush for party ticket but no lobbying would serve the purpose as the sole criterion for selection would be winnability on merit and social justice.

Attacks on SCs

TPCC working president Bhatti Vikramarka launched a verbal attack on Mr. Chandrashekar Rao, saying attacks on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people had increased in Telangana.

He recalled the incidents of Nerella and Khammam and said KCR should be ashamed of speaking of benefiting those sections.

He had cheated these sections by forgetting his pre-poll promise of making a Dalit first Chief Minister of Telangana.

Replying to the exit of former Speaker K. R. Suresh Reddy from the party, AICC secretary Madhu Yashki Goud said his exit would not affect the party much as he himself was not confident of winning the election this time. “We will not be bothered about such exits as even TRS leaders are in touch with us and they will join the party at the right time.”

Earlier, the TPCC executive meeting discussed the polling issues.

It also decided to actively participate in the Bharat bandh called by the AICC on September 10 against the rising prices of diesel and petrol.

Remark on Rahul

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the caretaker Chief Minister for his remarks against former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and AICC president Rahul Gandhi.