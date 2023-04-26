ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadres stage sit-in on Rajiv Highway demanding immediate relief to hailstorm-hit farmers

April 26, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party cadres staged a sit-in on Rajiv Rahadari (State Highway-1) in the mandal headquarters town of Thimmapur on Wednesday demanding immediate succour to the distraught farmers affected by unseasonal rain/hailstorms.

Addressing the demonstrators, District Congress Committee president Kavvampally Satyanarayana said the massive destruction of crops - mainly paddy, mango and maize -due to nature’s fury, left the farmers distraught.

He alleged that the ruling BRS dispensation is busy holding its party meetings in the name of ‘plenaries’ and ‘aathmeeya sammelans’ with much fanfare, leaving the distressed farmers in the lurch.

Instead of disbursing the promised relief to the farmers, who had suffered extensive crop losses in the last month’s hailstorm devastation, the elected representatives of the ruling BRS are resorting to empty rhetoric without ensuring timely succour to the distressed farmers, he charged.

He demanded that the government immediately come to the rescue of the farmers hard-hit by summer rain/hailstorms by providing relief to them and purchasing the soaked paddy on a war-footing.

CONNECT WITH US