Congress cadres stage rasta roko in Godavarikhani

Special Correspondent PEDDAPALLI
August 28, 2022 21:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadres staged a rasta roko on the main road in Godavarikhani on Sunday demanding justice to the bereaved family of 29-year-old Harish, who allegedly committed suicide at Pillipalli village in Kamanpur mandal on Friday, after being duped by members of a fake job racket.

The protesters led by the Congress party district leader B Rajesh squatted on the main road in the coal town to press for stringent action against those responsible for Harish’s suicide.

They demanded that the ruling TRS local MLA should ensure sanction of ₹ 1 crore ex gratia and a job to one of the family members of the deceased youth. They shouted slogans against the gang of fraudsters, which allegedly cheated dozens of unemployed youths by collecting huge sums of money from them on the pretext of providing permanent hamali jobs in the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The agitated Congress cadres warned of intensive agitation if the ruling TRS dispensation failed to help all the aggrieved unemployed youths get their money back and ensure severe punishment to those behind the fake job racket.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app