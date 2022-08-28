Congress cadres stage rasta roko in Godavarikhani

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadres staged a rasta roko on the main road in Godavarikhani on Sunday demanding justice to the bereaved family of 29-year-old Harish, who allegedly committed suicide at Pillipalli village in Kamanpur mandal on Friday, after being duped by members of a fake job racket.

The protesters led by the Congress party district leader B Rajesh squatted on the main road in the coal town to press for stringent action against those responsible for Harish’s suicide.

They demanded that the ruling TRS local MLA should ensure sanction of ₹ 1 crore ex gratia and a job to one of the family members of the deceased youth. They shouted slogans against the gang of fraudsters, which allegedly cheated dozens of unemployed youths by collecting huge sums of money from them on the pretext of providing permanent hamali jobs in the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL).

The agitated Congress cadres warned of intensive agitation if the ruling TRS dispensation failed to help all the aggrieved unemployed youths get their money back and ensure severe punishment to those behind the fake job racket.