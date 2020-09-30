Congress cadre told to expose BJP

Hyderabad

30 September 2020 22:32 IST

‘Private sector being allowed in profitable areas’

AICC Training Cell chairman Sachin Rao has alleged that the farmers Bills passed by the Central government were to favour the corporate sector and the Modi government had been privatising the nation’s assets, including the agriculture sector.

Addressing Telangana Congress workers online, he said the gates were opened to private players in nation’s most profitable units like the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and ONGC and now they had put the entire agriculture sector in the hands of a few corporates.

He asked the Congress cadre to take the message to every farmer on how their future was being compromised for the sake of a few individuals in the country. While people were getting poorer and the GDP was down by 23%, a few corporates and individuals close to the Prime Minister were getting richer, he alleged.

Through PowerPoint presentation, he explained to the Congress cadre how the government had failed in various sectors and the country’s assets created diligently by previous Congress governments were now put on sale.